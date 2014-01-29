Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Issuer Arqiva Financing Plc

Borrower Arqiva Financing No 1 Limited

Issue Amount 164 million sterling

Expected maturity 30 June 2030

Legal final maturity 30 December 2037

Coupon 5.34 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 203 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct 2030 UKT

Payment Date February 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Mitsubishi, Santander GBM

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings BBB (S&P) &

BBB (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1024447010

