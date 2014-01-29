BRIEF-Cadence Bancorporation files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
* Cadence bancorporation files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing
Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Council of Europe Development Bank (COE)
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date December 22, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.64
Reoffer yield 1.953 pct
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct march 2018 UKT
Payment Date February 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Scotiabank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
March 17 Italy's Veneto Banca says: * has informed Italy's Economy Ministry, Bank of Italy and European Central Bank that it intends to request precautionary recapitalisation from the state * says take-up for settlement offer to shareholders aimed at avoiding lawsuits stands at 54 percent
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge