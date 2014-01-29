Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 4, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 20bp

Payment Date February 04, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Ratings A(S&P), A+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

