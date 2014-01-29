MLP to replace GfK on Germany's SDAX index
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 4, 2015
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 20bp
Payment Date February 04, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Ratings A(S&P), A+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
WASHINGTON, March 17 The Trump administration took an unusual step on Friday in its efforts to defang the U.S. financial consumer watchdog created after the banking crisis, with the executive branch of the federal government telling a court that one of its own agencies is violating the U.S. Constitution.
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.