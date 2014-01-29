MLP to replace GfK on Germany's SDAX index
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV
Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 26, 2024
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.944
Reoffer price 100.244
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0235834154
WASHINGTON, March 17 The Trump administration took an unusual step on Friday in its efforts to defang the U.S. financial consumer watchdog created after the banking crisis, with the executive branch of the federal government telling a court that one of its own agencies is violating the U.S. Constitution.
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.