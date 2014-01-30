Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landshypotek AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 6, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 0.25 pct
Payment Date February 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken & Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1029311575
