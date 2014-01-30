Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landshypotek AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 6, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 0.25 pct

Payment Date February 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken & Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1029311575

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)