Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 05, 2023
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.35
Reoffer price 99.65
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS & HSBC
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 250 million Swiss francs
When fungible
ISIN CH0204477258
