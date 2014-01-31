UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Accor SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 05, 2021
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.076
Reoffer price 99.076
Yield 2.772 pct
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 175.4bp
Over the 2.5 pct Due 2021 DBR
Payment Date February 05, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC, Natixis, Societe Generale & UBS
Ratings BBB- (S&P), BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011731876
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources