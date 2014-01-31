Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Accor SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 05, 2021

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.076

Reoffer price 99.076

Yield 2.772 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 175.4bp

Over the 2.5 pct Due 2021 DBR

Payment Date February 05, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC, Natixis, Societe Generale & UBS

Ratings BBB- (S&P), BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011731876

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)