Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date February 11, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 12bp

Payment Date February 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, citi, Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme

ISIN XS1030992348

