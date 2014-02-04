Feb 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date February 17, 2020

Coupon 3 month GBP LIBOR + 25 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month GBP LIBOR + 25 basis points

Payment Date February 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1031001198

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)