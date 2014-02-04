Spain targeting seat on ECB's executive board next year: economy minister
MADRID, March 13 Spain's Economy Minister said on Monday he was "convinced" that Spain would have a seat on the European Central Bank's six-person executive board next year.
Feb 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date February 17, 2020
Coupon 3 month GBP LIBOR + 25 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month GBP LIBOR + 25 basis points
Payment Date February 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC &
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1031001198
* Announces that as at March 10, 2017 unaudited net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share was 1,084.3 pence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Kuwait is expected to raise US$6-8bn through a dual tranche offering of five and 10-year notes, according to a lead.