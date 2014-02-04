Feb 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Experian Finance

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date October 15, 2021

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.481

Reoffer price 99.481

Yield 3.549 pct

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date February 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, ING & Santander

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1030998469

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)