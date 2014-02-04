Feb 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Experian Finance
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date October 15, 2021
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.481
Reoffer price 99.481
Yield 3.549 pct
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt
Payment Date February 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, ING & Santander
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1030998469
