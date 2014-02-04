Spain targeting seat on ECB's executive board next year: economy minister
MADRID, March 13 Spain's Economy Minister said on Monday he was "convinced" that Spain would have a seat on the European Central Bank's six-person executive board next year.
Feb 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower The Export-Import Bank of Korea
(KEXIM)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 3, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 45bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
ISIN CH0236331093
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 3, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.266
Reoffer price 99.816
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 92.5bp
Over the GOVT
ISIN CH0236331127
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date March 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
* Announces that as at March 10, 2017 unaudited net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share was 1,084.3 pence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Kuwait is expected to raise US$6-8bn through a dual tranche offering of five and 10-year notes, according to a lead.