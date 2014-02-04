Feb 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower The Export-Import Bank of Korea

(KEXIM)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 3, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 45bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

ISIN CH0236331093

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 3, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.266

Reoffer price 99.816

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 92.5bp

Over the GOVT

ISIN CH0236331127

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

