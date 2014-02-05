Feb 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 12, 2019

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.419

Reoffer price 99.419

Yield 2.5 pct

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 185.7bp

Over the 1 pct February 2019 OBL #168

Payment Date February 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays, Citi, Morgan Stanley

and Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Italian

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

