BRIEF-KWG Property says FY profit attributable RMB 3.46 bln, up 1.4 pct
* Revenue for year ended 31 December 2016 amounted to rmb8,865.3 million, an increase of 6.3%
Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Kanton Zurich
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 690 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 07, 2017
Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 3bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
ISIN CH0236669575
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 210 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 07, 2024
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.5170
Reoffer price 99.7670
ISIN CH0236669591
****
Common Terms
Payment Date March 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, SVR, UBS and ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
* FY revenue 1.1 million zlotys ($278,305) versus 1.1 million zlotys year ago
* Fitch says IFRS 9 capital impact may differ widely across EU banks