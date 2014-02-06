Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower Societa Iniziative Autostradali e Servizi Spa

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 13, 2024

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.466

Reoffer price 99.466

Yield 3.439 pct

Spread 152 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) IMI, JP morgan, Medio, Societe Generlae & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1032529205

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)