Feb 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 16, 2019

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 107.457

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, Commerzbank

& Deutsche bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 4.7 billion euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0541909213

