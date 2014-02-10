Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Agile Property Holdings Limited
Guarantor Certain non-PRC subsidiaries of the issuer
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date February 18, 2019
Coupon 8.375 pct
Issue price 99.499
Yield 8.50 pct
Payment Date February 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Agricultural Bank of China
Limited Hong Kong Branch, ABC International, ICBC (Asia),
ICBC International, JP Morgan & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Ba2 (Moody's) & BB (S&P)
Listing SEHK
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
