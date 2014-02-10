Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Agile Property Holdings Limited

Guarantor Certain non-PRC subsidiaries of the issuer

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date February 18, 2019

Coupon 8.375 pct

Issue price 99.499

Yield 8.50 pct

Payment Date February 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Agricultural Bank of China

Limited Hong Kong Branch, ABC International, ICBC (Asia),

ICBC International, JP Morgan & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Ba2 (Moody's) & BB (S&P)

Listing SEHK

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

