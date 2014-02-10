Feb 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Autonomous Community of Madrid

Issue Amount 1.6 billion euro

Maturity Date May 21, 2024

Coupon 4.125 pct

Yield 4.156 pct

Issue price 99.72

Reoffer price 99.72

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SPGB

Payment Date February 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, SabaDell, CA CIB, Goldman Sachs,

Santander & SG CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Madrid

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Spanish

Notes Debt Issuance Programme

RegS

