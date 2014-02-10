Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower UBI Banca S.c.p.A.

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 18, 2019

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.876

Yield 2.902 pct

Spread 187 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 222.1bp

Over the OBL 168

Payment Date February 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC, Natixis, Nomura & UBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

