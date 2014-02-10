Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date November 14, 2016
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.948
Spread Minus 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23bp
Over the OBL 161
Payment Date February 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) LBBW & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 800 million euro
when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)