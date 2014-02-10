Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower F.van Lanschot Bankiers NV
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date June 15, 2018
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 102.783
Reoffer price 102.783
Yield 2.433 pct
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 195.2bp
Over the OBL 166
Payment Date February 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & Rabobank
Listing Euronext Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0940685091
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)