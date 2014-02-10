Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount $350 million
Maturity Date June 7, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp
Issue price 100.144
Reoffer price 100.144
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 14bp
Payment Date February 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 10 cents
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total $1.03 billion
when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS1032990043
ISIN XS0939446158
