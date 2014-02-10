Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date February 17, 2021

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.587

Reoffer price 99.587

Yield 2.064 pct

Spread 63 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Nordea & Societe Generale

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1032997568

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)