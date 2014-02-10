Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Nordea Bank AB
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date February 17, 2021
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.587
Reoffer price 99.587
Yield 2.064 pct
Spread 63 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Nordea & Societe Generale
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1032997568
