Feb 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Land of Nordrhein Westfalen (NRW)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2019
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 101.052
Yield 1.029 pct
Spread 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 43.9bp
Over the Jan 2019 DBR.
Payment Date February 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerz Bank, Deutsche BANK, DZ Bank
and Nordea Markets
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro when fungible
ISIN DE000NRW21H7
