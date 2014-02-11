Feb 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower RWE Finance BV

Guarantor RWE AG

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date January 17, 2024

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 102.157

Reoffer yield 2.746 pct

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 115.4bp

over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR

Payment Date February 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BayernLB & Lloyds

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 800 million euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1033739720

