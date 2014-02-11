Feb 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommunalkredit Austria AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 19, 2021

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.281

Reoffer yield 1.735 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 70.6bp

Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date February 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, LBBW, Natixis, Raiffeisen Bank

International & UniCredit

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS1033673440

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)