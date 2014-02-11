Feb 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction

and Development

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date May 20, 2016

Coupon 10.0 pct

Issue price 100.665

Spread 36 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date February 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees 1.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1033659027

