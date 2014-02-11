Fitch Upgrades Postbank to 'A-'/Negative on Deutsche's Restructuring Announcement

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Deutsche Postbank AG's (PB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'BBB+' and Short-Term IDR to 'F1' from 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Negative. PB's Support Rating (SR) has been upgraded to '1' from '2'. The bank's Viability Rating (VR) is unaffected. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating action