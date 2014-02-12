Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 19, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.412
Reoffer yield 1.247 pct
Spread 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CMZ, DZ Bank, Nord LB, Societe Generale & Unicredit
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS1033923142
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)