Feb 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ANZ New Zealand Limited
Guarantor ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 10, 2020
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.139
Reoffer price 99.639
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0234487384
