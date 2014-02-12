Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Macquarie Bank Ltd
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 18, 2020
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.636
Yield 3.561 pct
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct March 2020 UKT
Payment Date February 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Lloyds Bank, Macquarie, NAB and Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1033977825
