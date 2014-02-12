Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Macquarie Bank Ltd

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 18, 2020

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.636

Yield 3.561 pct

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct March 2020 UKT

Payment Date February 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Lloyds Bank, Macquarie, NAB and Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1033977825

