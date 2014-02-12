Feb 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Caisse D'Amortissment De La Dette Sociale (CADES)
Issue Amount 5 billion euro
Maturity Date May 25, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.394
Yield 1.245 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swaps, Equivalent to 11.3bp
Over the 1 pct 25 May 2019 OAT
Payment Date February 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Natixis
and Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aa1(Moody's) and AA+(Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN FR0011746247
