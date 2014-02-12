Feb 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caisse D'Amortissment De La Dette Sociale (CADES)

Issue Amount 5 billion euro

Maturity Date May 25, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.394

Yield 1.245 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swaps, Equivalent to 11.3bp

Over the 1 pct 25 May 2019 OAT

Payment Date February 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Natixis

and Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aa1(Moody's) and AA+(Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN FR0011746247

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)