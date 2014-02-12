Feb 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (World Bank)
Issue Amount $5 Billion
Maturity Date May 15, 2016
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.951
Yield 0.522 pct
Spread Through 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Mid Swaps, equivalent to 18.7bp
Over the 0.375 pct Jan 2016 UST
Payment Date February 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch, Credit
Suisse, HSBC, Barclays, BNP Paribas,
CITI, Deutsche Bank, DAIWA, Goldman Sachs,
Castle Oak Securities, BMO, FTN Securities,
Incapital, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, Nomura,
Royal BAnk of Canada, SEB and TD Securities
Ratings Aaa(Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.075 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN US459058DM26
