Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wurttemberg (L Bank)
Guarantor Land of Baden-Wurrtemberg
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date April 24, 2020
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 6bp
Reoffer price 99.8220
Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 9bp
Payment Date February 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 500 million euro when fungible
ISIN DE000A1C9ZS1
