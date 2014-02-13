Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower FCE Bank

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date April 18, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.681

Yield 1.94 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 128.9bp

Over the OBL #168

Payment Date February 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and HSBC

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1035001921

