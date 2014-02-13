BRIEF-Daishin Securities sells 3.2 pct stake in Daishin Balance 4th Special Purpose Acquisition
March 13 Daishin Balance 4th Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increase on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million rand
Maturity Date December 21, 2018
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 102.45
Payment Date February 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.25 pct (m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 6.2 billion rand
When fungible
ISIN XS0356222153
March 13 Washington H Soul Pattinson And Company Ltd
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)