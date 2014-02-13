BRIEF-Daishin Securities sells 3.2 pct stake in Daishin Balance 4th Special Purpose Acquisition
March 13 Daishin Balance 4th Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 21, 2015
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.912
Yield 4.517 pct
Spread 330 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi & RBI
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN XS1034950672
