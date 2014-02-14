BRIEF-Brazil's Itau Unibanco announces changes to board
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date October 21, 2019
Coupon 6.0 pct
Reoffer price 90.588
Payment Date February 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.6 pct selling & 0.275 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 4.85 billion rand
When fungible
ISIN XS0848049838
