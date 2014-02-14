Feb 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount NZ$75 million

Maturity Date August 16, 2017

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 97.782

Payment Date February 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total NZ$500 million

when fungible

ISIN XS0817659526

