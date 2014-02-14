Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Barclays Bank Plc

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date February 24, 2021

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.826

Spread 73 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme

ISIN XS1035751764

