Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Barclays Bank Plc
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date February 24, 2021
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.826
Spread 73 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
ISIN XS1035751764
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)