HANOI Feb 17 Eximbank, Vietnam's eighth-biggest lender by assets, posted a net profit of nearly 658 billion dong ($31 million) last year, plunging 69 percent from 2012, it said in a statement.

The Ho Chi Minh City-based bank, 15 percent owned by Japan's SMFG, cut operating costs in 2013 but it posted lower profits from lending and had losses in trading foreign exchange and stocks, said the statement issued late last week. ($1=21,075 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Paul Tait)