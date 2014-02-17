Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 24, 2019

Coupon 3-month Stibor flat

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

