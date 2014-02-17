Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 24, 2019
Coupon 3-month Stibor flat
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
