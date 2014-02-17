Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 26, 2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.814
Reoffer price 99.814
Yield 2.415 pct
Spread 140 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & Swedbank
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1036494638
