Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Kreditbank (DKB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 25, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.307
Reoffer yield 1.48 pct
Spread 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 45.9bp
over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date February 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Commerzbank, HSBC, UniCredit & WGZ BANK
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN DE000DKB0291
