Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KBC Bank NV
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 25, 2019
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.391
Reoffer price 99.391
Yield 1.126 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 44.8bp
Over the OBL 168
Payment Date February 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ, ING, KBC & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Brussels
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Belgian
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN BE0002462373
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)