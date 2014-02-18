Fitch: Kiwibank's Parental Support Limits Regulatory Dispute Impact
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, Sydney, 17 March 2017:
The cancellation
of Kiwibank Limited's (AA-/Stable) planned AUD175 million senior
unsecured bond
issuance on 15 March 2017 and the preliminary decision by the
Reserve Bank of
New Zealand (RBNZ) to exclude two notes from Kiwibank's
regulatory capital will
not immediately affect the bank's ratings, says Fitch Ratings.
The cancellation of the bond followed the RBNZ's preli