Japan's Nikkei edges down, set for weekly drop
* Land deal scandal caps upside in Japanese equities - analysts
Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 11, 2019
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.426
Reoffer price 99.976
Yield 1.255 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Goldman Sachs
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0237639502
MEXICO CITY, March 16 Antitrust measures announced last week that would split up Carlos Slim's America Movil and open its fixed line network to competition may help Mexico's dominant telecommunications provider reduce labor costs, according to a labor union spokesman.
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.