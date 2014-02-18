Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Credito Emiliano SPA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 27, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.858
Reoffer price 99.858
Reoffer Yield 1.905 pct
Spread 88 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122.5bp
Over the 1.0 pct February 2019 OBL & 25.5bp
through 4.25 pct February 2019 BTPS
Payment Date February 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC
& Societe Generale CIB
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
