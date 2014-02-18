Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ING Bank NV
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date February 25, 2026
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.745
Payment Date February 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, GSI, ING, BBVA & Mediobanca
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law Dutch
ISIN XS1037382535
