UPDATE 1-E.ON prepares 1.3 bln euro share placement to boost balance sheet
Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount A$150 million
Maturity Date March 19, 2024
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 101.339
Reoffer price 101.339
Reoffer yield 4.83 pct
Spread 69.25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.75 pct Due 2024 ACGB
Payment Date February 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1 (min 500)
Governing Law NSW
Notes Launched under KfW's Domestic dollar MTN programme
The issue size will total A$850 million when fungible
ISIN AU0000KFWHX0
* to pay dividend over 2016 results of 0.15 euros per share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Caixa Geral de Depositos, S.A.'s (CGD) planned additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital notes an expected rating of 'B-(EXP)'. The assignment of the final rating is contingent upon final documents conforming to the information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are CRD IV-compliant perpetual, deeply subordinated, fixed-rate reset AT1 debt securities. The notes have fu