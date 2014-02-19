Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ThyssenKrupp AG
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date October 25, 2019
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.201
Yield 3.284 pct
Spread 215 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 263bp
Over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date February 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank & SEB
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's), BB (S&P),
BB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000A1R0410
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)