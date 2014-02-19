Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ThyssenKrupp AG

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date October 25, 2019

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.201

Yield 3.284 pct

Spread 215 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 263bp

Over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date February 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank & SEB

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's), BB (S&P),

BB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A1R0410

